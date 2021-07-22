Board of Education Calendar of Events

July 26 – August 1, 2021

Tuesday, July 27

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. closed session; 6 p.m. regular meeting.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, August 3

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Closed session to consider student matters protected by state law.

Thursday, August 5

First day of school

Academy at Smith, Early College at Guilford, Greensboro College Middle College, Kearns Academy, Middle College at Bennett, Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, Middle College at GTCC-High Point, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, Middle College at N.C. A&T, Middle College at UNCG, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

Monday, August 9

First day of school for extended-year schools

Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies

Tuesday, August 10

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. closed session; 6 p.m. regular meeting.

Monday, August 16

GCS resumes standard hours of operation of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

First day of school for Restart Schools

Alderman Elementary, Bessemer Elementary, Bluford STEM Academy, Cone Elementary, Eastern Middle, Fairview Elementary, Falkener Elementary, Ferndale Middle, Foust Elementary, Frazier Elementary, Gillespie Park Elementary, Hairston Middle, Jackson Middle, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Northeast Middle, Oak View Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, Swann Middle, Vandalia Elementary, Washington Elementary, Welborn Academy of Science and Technology, Western Middle, Wiley Elementary

Tuesday, August 17

3 – 5 p.m.

Retiree Reception (The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 revolution Mill Dr., Greensboro)

Thursday, August 19

6 p.m.

Board of Education Retreat (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

