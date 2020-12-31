Board of Education Calendar of Events

January 4 – 10, 2021

None

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, January 12

6 p.m.

Virtual Board of Education Meeting

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.

Wednesday, January 13

2:30 p.m.

Virtual Legislative Committee Meeting

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.

Monday, January 18

Schools and central offices closed in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Thursday, January 28

6 p.m.

Board of Education Work Session (712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.

