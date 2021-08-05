Board of Education Calendar of Events

August 9 – 15, 2021

Monday, August 9

First day for students attending extended-year schools

Allen Jay Preparatory Academy, Brooks Global Studies, Johnson Street Global Studies

Tuesday, August 10

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, August 16

GCS resumes standard hours of operation of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

First day for students attending Restart Schools

Alderman Elementary, Bessemer Elementary, Bluford STEM Academy, Cone Elementary, Eastern Middle, Fairview Elementary, Falkener Elementary, Ferndale Middle, Foust Elementary, Frazier Elementary, Gillespie Park Elementary, Hairston Middle, Jackson Middle, Montlieu Academy of Technology, Northeast Middle, Oak View Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, Swann Middle, Vandalia Elementary, Washington Elementary, Welborn Academy of Science and Technology, Western Middle, Wiley Elementary

Tuesday, August 17

3 – 5 p.m.

Retiree Reception (The Colonnade at Revolution Mill, 900 Revolution Mill Dr., Greensboro)

Wednesday, August 18

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, August 19

6 p.m.

Board of Education Retreat (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Monday, August 23

First day for students attending schools on the traditional academic calendar.

Thursday, August 26

11 a.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

