Board of Education Calendar of Events August 5 – 11, 2019

August 5 – 11, 2019

Wednesday, August 7

First Day of School for Students: Academy at Smith, Early College at Guilford, Greensboro College Middle College, Kearns Academy, Middle College at Bennett, Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro, Middle College at GTCC-High Point, Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown, Middle College at N.C. A&T, Middle College at UNCG, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

11 a.m.

Retirement Reception (Proximity Hotel, 704 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro)

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) rescheduled to August 14

Thursday, August 8

First Day of School for Students: Allen Jay Middle, Johnson Street Global Studies, Washington Montessori

11 a.m.

Summer Graduation (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown Campus)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, August 13

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. – closed session; 6 p.m. – regular meeting

Wednesday, August 14

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Saturday, August 17

9 a.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Closed session for student assignment hearings.

Monday, August 19

GCS ends summer schedule. Office hours will be 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Thursday, August 22

2:30 a.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Monday, August 26

First Day of School for Students: Traditional Academic Calendar

