Board of Education Calendar of Events

April 18 – 22, 2022

Monday, April 18 – Thursday, April 21, 2022

Spring break for students.

Friday, April 22, 2022

Teacher Workday.

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, April 25, 2022

8:00 – 10:00 a.m.

2022 Joint Guilford County Board/Delegation Legislative Breakfast, Western Guilford High School Signature Career Academy of Transportation, Distribution & Global Logistics, 409 Friendway Road, Greensboro

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

6:00 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Budget Presentation) Board Room, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro

Thursday, April 28, 2022

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting, Board Room, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro

