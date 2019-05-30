Board of Education Calendar of Events

June 3 – 9, 2019

Tuesday, June 4

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Wednesday, June 5

1:30 p.m.

Facilities Naming Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

5:30 p.m.

Graduation: Haynes-Inman Education Center (Multi-Purpose Room, Hayes-Inman Education Center)

7 p.m.

Graduation: Christine Joyner Greene Education Center (Greene Education Center)

Thursday, June 6

5 p.m.

Graduation: Weaver Academy (Harrison Auditorium, N.C. A&T State University)

7 p.m.

Graduation: Twilight High School (Harrison Auditorium, N.C. A&T State University)

7 p.m.

Graduation: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

Friday, June 7

9 a.m.

Graduation: Western Guilford High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

11:30 a.m.

Graduation: Northwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

12:30 p.m.

Graduation: Grimsley High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

3 p.m.

Graduation: Page High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Southern Guilford High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: Dudley High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

7:30 p.m.

Graduation: Northern Guilford High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

Saturday, June 8

8:30 a.m.

Graduation: Andrews High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

9:30 a.m.

Graduation: Southeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

Noon

Graduation: Northeast Guilford High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

1 p.m.

Graduation: High Point Central High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

3:30 p.m.

Graduation: Eastern Guilford High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

4:30 p.m.

Graduation: Ragsdale High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

7 p.m.

Graduation: Smith High School (Special Events Center, Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

8 p.m.

Graduation: Southwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, June 11

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. – closed session; 6 p.m. – Board of Education meeting

Monday, June 17

GCS begins 10-hour/4-day work week. Standard work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Wednesday, June 19

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, June 27

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. – closed session; 6 p.m. – Board of Education meeting

