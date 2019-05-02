Board of Education Calendar of Events

May 6 – 12, 2019

Tuesday, May 7

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

Wednesday, May 8

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, May 14

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (High Point City Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point)

Thursday, May 23

9 a.m.

Graduation: Early College at Guilford (Dana Auditorium, Guilford College)

9 a.m.

Graduation: Greensboro College Middle College (Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Middle College at UNCG (UNCG Auditorium)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Middle College at Bennett (Pfeiffer Chapel, Bennett College)

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Friday, May 24

11 a.m.

Graduation: Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

1 p.m.

Graduation: Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

1 p.m.

Graduation: Academy at Smith (Harrison Auditorium, N.C. A&T State University)

3 p.m.

Graduation: Middle College at GTCC-High Point (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

3 p.m.

Graduation: STEM Early College at N.C. A&T (Harrison Auditorium, N.C. A&T State University)

5 p.m.

Graduation: Kearns Academy (Koury Auditorium, GTCC-Jamestown)

5 p.m.

Graduation: Middle College at N.C. A&T (Harrison Auditorium, N.C. A&T State University)

Monday, May 27

Schools and offices closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Thursday, May 30

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

