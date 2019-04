Board of Education Calendar of Events

April 22 – 28, 2019

Monday, April 22

11:30 a.m.

Board of Education Special Called Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Wednesday, April 24

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro) cancelled

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, April 30

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, May 7

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

Wednesday, May 8

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, May 14

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (High Point City Council Chambers, 211 S. Hamilton St., High Point)

