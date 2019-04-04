NOTE: The policy committee meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.

Board of Education Calendar of Events

April 8 – 14, 2019

Tuesday, April 9

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Friday, April 12

Noon

Volunteer Coordinators’ Luncheon (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Wednesday, April 17

11:30 a.m.

Board of Education Budget Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, April 18

2 p.m.

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Friday, April 19

GCS schools and offices closed.

Wednesday, April 24

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, April 30

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

