Board of Education Calendar of Events

March 18 – 24, 2019

Wednesday, March 20

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Tuesday, March 26

2:30 p.m.

Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, March 28

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, April 2

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Committee Meeting (801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point

Thursday, April 4

10 a.m.

Region 5 High School Battle of the Books (Laughlin Professional Development Center, 7911 Summerfield Rd., Summerfield)

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Tuesday, April 9

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Friday, April 12

Noon

Volunteer Coordinators’ Luncheon (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323