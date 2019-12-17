For Immediate Release: Dec. 17, 2019

Board Moves Forward Four Policies for Public Comment

The policies include Confidential Information, Focus on Students, Service Animals in Schools and Domestic and Workplace Violence

Greensboro, N.C. – At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, the board voted to put four policies forward for a 30-day public comment period.

The policies are:

* 2125/7315 – Confidential Information<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/December%2017%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Confidential%20Information.pdf> – This policy reiterates the importance of employees and board members maintaining confidentiality as required by law. It outlines steps to be taken if one needs to clarify whether something is confidential.

* 4000 – Focus on Students<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/December%2017%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Focus%20on%20Students.pdf> – “Policy 4000 – Focus on Students” recognizes that providing students with the opportunity to receive a sound basic education is the primary goal of each school, the district, and the board. It also lays out steps to make this goal a reality.

* 4202/5024/7272 – Service Animals in Schools<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/December%2017%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Service%20Animals%20in%20Schools.pdf> – This policy defines what a service animal is, along with the use of service animals on school property by students, employees and school visitors.

* 7273 – Domestic and Workplace Violence<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/December%2017%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Domestic%20and%20Workplace%20Violence…> – “Policy 7273 – Domestic and Workplace Violence” summarizes the correct steps to take to report violence. It also encourages employees to make their supervisor aware of when a civil no-contact or domestic violence order has been issued. Supervisors will take reasonable efforts to maintain the confidentiality of the information.

To share feedback, please email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

The board will vote on the policies after a 30-day public comment period.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.

