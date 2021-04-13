For Immediate Release: April 13, 2021

Board Moves Forward Five Policies for Public Comment

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools Board of Education is seeking feedback on five policies. At Tuesday’s meeting, the Board voted to put five policies forward for a 30-day public comment period. All five policies pertain directly to Board governance.

The policies are:

* 2127 – Board Member Technology Use<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=258592&MID=8940> – This policy directs Board members to use district technology in a manner that is ethical, respectful and supportive of the Board’s duty to provide students with the opportunity to receive a sound, basic education.

* 2325 – Board Meeting News Coverage<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=258593&MID=8940> – “Policy 2325 – Board Meeting News Coverage” reiterates the Board’s willingness for transparency. It states that all meetings of the Board of Education, except closed sessions, will be open to representatives of the news media.

* 2340 – Parliamentary Procedures<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=258594&MID=8940> – This policy notes which parliamentary procedures the Board will use for its meetings. The “Suggested Rules of Procedure for Small Local Government Board, 2nd ed.,” will be used.

* 2341 — Quorum<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=258595&MID=8940> – “Policy 2341 – Quorum” defines what at quorum is and how it affects the ability of the Board to conduct a meeting. The policy says a quorum is defined as a majority of the members of the Board. It also says if a quorum is not present the meeting cannot move forward.

* 2342 – Voting Methods<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=258596&MID=8940> – This policy dictates how voting will be handled and what counts as a vote. It also declares that no secret ballots are permitted. All votes and who cast them will be shown in the meeting minutes.

To share feedback, please email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Policy Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

The board will vote on the policies after a 30-day public comment period.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.

