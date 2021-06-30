

For Immediate Release: June 30, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Meetings Reopened to Public on Limited Basis

New processes for meeting attendees and public speakers announced;

Masking, physical distance and health screenings required

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Schools Board of Education will allow in-person attendees and public speakers at its July 13 board meeting. This marks the first time that members of the public will be allowed to attend the meeting since COVID-19 closed school facilities to visitors last spring.

The school board has been using a hybrid meeting format in which school board members, superintendent and executive staff attend in person while public access is provided via live streaming on YouTube while public comments are posted online with meeting materials. Comments submitted as part of a public hearing also have been read aloud on air during the meeting.

For its July 13 meeting, the school board will use a lottery system to determine the 15 attendees who can attend. The number of attendees was determined in alignment with state public health guidelines for public schools that recommend 3 to 6 feet of physical distancing. In addition, per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “physical distancing should be maximized to the greatest extent possible.”

Prospective meeting attendees may call 336-370-8100 or email boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by noon on Monday, July 12 to register for the seating lottery. Registrants should include their name, email address and mobile/preferred phone number. The district will post the list of those selected by the lottery to attend on the school board’s webpage, with the meeting materials<www.gcsnc.com/Page/1811> by noon on Tuesday, July 13.

Public speakers may register to do so by calling 336-370-8100 or emailing boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by noon on Monday, July 12. A maximum of three minutes is granted to each speaker, with a total of 30 minutes at the beginning of the meeting allotted for all comments.

Speakers will be admitted into the lobby and the meeting room in the order in which their requests were received. As the district’s lobby area is small, most speakers will need to wait outside. Staff will be outside to assist with the process.

The process of emailing a public comment to the board for their review and public posting with meeting materials will remain in place. Those comments may be submitted by sending an email to boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com> by noon on Monday, July 12.

Public speakers and meeting attendees should arrive 30 minutes prior to the 6 p.m. meeting start to allow for ID checks and health screenings. Photo IDs are required and the name on the ID must match the name of the attendee/speaker list(s).

Masks are required in all school facilities according to the latest guidance from the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit<covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/ope> (June 11, 2021 edition), which states:

“…in all public and nonpublic schools, all workers, teachers, guests, other adults and children five (5) years or older must wear face coverings when indoors…” (p. 9).

For questions or additional information, please contact the board clerk at 336-370-8100 or email boardclerk@gcsnc.com<mailto:boardclerk@gcsnc.com>.

Note: Reporters/news outlets interested in covering the meeting in person should contact Janson Silvers, media relations, in advance of the meeting for additional information.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



