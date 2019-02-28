For Immediate Release: Feb. 28, 2019

Board Approves Traditional Academic Calendars

Feedback results in changes to teacher workdays for 2019-20, 2020-21

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools parents now know the Traditional Academic Calendars for both the 2019-20 and the 2020-21 school years.

Click here to view the calendars, which were approved by the Board of Education at its meeting Thursday:

The calendars were revised following the public comment period from Feb. 12 through Feb. 26. During that time, 92 comments were received<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/February%2028%202019/ACTION%202019-20%20and%202020-21%20Traditional%20Academic%20Calendar%20Options%20-%20public%20com…>. Based on the feedback, staff amended the proposed calendars to change August 14 and 15 on the proposed 2019-20 calendar and August 12 and 13 on the proposed 2020-21 calendar from mandated to optional teacher workdays, and to change two optional workdays to mandated workdays during the school year for professional development purposes.

Each calendar meets the state requirements for school calendars<www.ncpublicschools.org/fbs/accounting/calendar/>, including start and end dates and number of instructional hours. Requirements include schools starting no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and ending no later than the Friday closest to June 11. Districts must also schedule 185 instructional days or 1,025 hours of instruction covering at least nine months.

Non-traditional academic calendars for 2019-20 and 2020-21 now will be developed based on the approved Traditional Academic Calendars. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20190228/month> to learn more about how GCS calendars are developed.

