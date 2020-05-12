

For Immediate Release: May 12, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Superintendent’s Budget Recommendation

Greensboro, N.C. –The Board voted unanimously to approve the Superintendent’s 2020-2021 budget recommendation on Tuesday.

The number one priority for Guilford County Schools next year is the recovery of lost learning time. Support and resources for recovering lost learning time will be funded, in part, by the anticipated federal K-12 Emergency Relief Fund. The district is expected to get approximately $21 million in K-12 Emergency Relief Funds. The district will also redirect existing state, local and federal resources as necessary to meet the needs of our students.

The district plans to concentrate on five core priorities to mitigate and recover lost learning while also preparing for a future that likely includes a new blend of in-classroom and at-home instruction. These five priorities are:

* Extended learning time to help students recover lost knowledge and skills, and spur greater academic growth;

* Ensuring that students have laptops and tablets that support remote learning;

* Expanding access to connectivity for students and families;

* Diagnostic assessments to plan instruction and design appropriate interventions; and,

* Individualized academic support to remediate and accelerate learning.

New research by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) estimates that students are expected to retain only 70% of this year’s reading gains and less than 50% of math skills learned this year as compared to a typical school year.

The total operating budget recommendation is more than $738 million, excluding enterprise and capital outlay funds. Of this, 60 percent comes from the state, more than 29 percent comes from the local Board of County Commissioners and more than 9 percent comes from federal funding sources. The district’s total proposed budget for 2020-2021 is $821.8 million when all funds are included.

Included in the recommendation is a request of $5.7 million from the Board of County Commissioners to address the legislative impacts of mandatory salary and benefit cost increases for GCS personnel and anticipated growth in charter school enrollment.

The proposal also includes an additional request of $1.6 million to sustain school bus driver salary increases in 2020-2021 provided by the county commissioners earlier this school year. Half of this request was funded by the Board of County Commissioners in January 2020. Additionally, the budget also included $20 million in capital outlay to address deferred maintenance.

Within the $20 million for the capital outlay fund there is a $9 million allotment for HVAC projects and more than $5 million set aside for roofing projects. There is also $2.5 million that will be used to address system-wide mechanical, electrical and plumbing needs in the district. The remaining money is for various capital needs across the district including safety and security, vehicles, roofing and site issues.

Now, the Board will submit the budget to the Board of County Commissioners for approval. Per state law, the school board must submit its budget recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) by May 15.

You can find the full presentation from the board meeting here<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=215048&MID=6944>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323