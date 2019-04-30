For Immediate Release: April 30, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Revised Traditional Calendars

Calendars for 2019-20 and 2020-21 add one day of instruction

Greensboro, N.C. – The Board of Education approved revised versions of the traditional academic calendars for 2019-20 and 2020-21. They were approved following a 14-day public comment period.

The revised calendars, which add back one day of instruction for students, are posted below.

* Revised 2019-20 Traditional Academic Calendar<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Revisions%20to%20the%202019-20%20and%202020-21%20Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars%20-%202…>

* Revised 2020-21 Traditional Academic Calendar<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Revisions%20to%20the%202019-20%20and%202020-21%20Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars%20-%202…>

One day on each calendar was changed from a mandated workday to a student day – Jan. 22, 2020, on the 2019-20 calendar and Oct. 27, 2020, on the 2020-21 calendar. This will provide students with more instructional hours, while also restoring a work day for transportation and school food service staff.

Non-traditional calendars are still in a 30-day public comment period, which will close on May 9. Those calendars can be found using the links below.

* 2019-20 Extended Year<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/ACTION%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars%20-%202019-20%20Extended%20Year.pdf>

* 2020-21 Extended Year<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars-First%20Reading%20-%202020-21%20Extended%20Year.pdf>

* 2019-20 Middle Colleges & Academies<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars-First%20Reading%20-%202019-20%20Middle%20Colleges%20…>

* 2020-21 Middle Colleges & Academies<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars-First%20Reading%20-%202020-21%20Middle%20Colleges%20…>

* 2019-20 Greensboro College Middle College<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars-First%20Reading%20-%202019-20%20Greensboro%20College…>

* 2019-20 Early College at Guilford<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars-First%20Reading%20-%202019-20%20Early%20College%20at…>

* 2019-20 Middle College at UNCG<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/April%209%202019/CONSENT%20Non-Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars-First%20Reading%20-%202019-20%20Middle%20College%20a…>

To share feedback, email gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>. Feedback may also be sent by U.S. mail to Calendar Comments, Guilford County Schools, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323