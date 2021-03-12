

For Immediate Release: March 12, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Plan for Re-administration of EOG/EOC Testing

Tests may be retaken in math and science at all schools

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS students who are not proficient on end-of-year exams will have the opportunity to retake those exams in math or science. On Tuesday, the Board of Education approved a schedule that would allow for two days of enrichment prior to the test re-administration.

All elementary, middle and high schools will host enrichment and re-administration opportunities for students in grades 3-8 in Math and Science, and for students in Biology, Math 1 and Math. It will cost the district $80 per student.

Enrichment opportunities will occur on the following dates for elementary, middle and high schools:

Calendar Schedule

Enrichment Days

Re-administration

Traditional Schools

June 8 and 9

June 10 and 11

Middle Colleges/Academies

May 25 and 26

May 27

The re-administration scores will not be included in growth analyses for school accountability or for educator effectiveness. However, the higher score will be included in proficiency calculations for school accountability.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50 largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154