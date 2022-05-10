For Immediate Release: May 10, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Board Approves Plan for Foust Elementary Transition

Students will be split between Murphey Academy, Jackson Middle campuses during construction

Greensboro, N.C. – Students at Foust Elementary now know their temporary home for the next two years while construction is completed on the new Foust Gaming and Robotics School.

Foust Elementary students in pre-K and kindergarten will attend Murphey Traditional Academy, and students in grades 1-5 will be housed in a separate building on the campus of Jackson Middle, which is adjacent to Murphey, making it convenient for parents with students in multiple grades.

Families and staff met with school and district officials on Monday to discuss details, and the Board of Education approved the plan at Tuesday’s meeting.

Murphey Traditional Academy and Jackson Middle were chosen for their available space and proximity to both Foust Elementary and to each other. Construction will begin this summer, and students will transition to their new schools in the fall.

Foust Elementary is one of eight projects under way through the 2020 Bond<www.gcsnc.com/Page/74610>, which will address only about 15 percent of the district’s facilities needs. The new building is expected to open for the 2024-2025 school year.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com/>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154