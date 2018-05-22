For Immediate Release: May 22, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Online Platform to Support Exceptional Children

Goalbook Toolkit will help teachers individualize instruction for special needs students

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS teachers who serve children with identified disabilities will have a new resource to help them achieve their goals. The Board of Education approved a contract with Goalbook Toolkit , a web-based resource that allows teachers to better customize instruction to their students’ unique needs.

The purchase of Goalbook Toolkit will address historical gaps concerning instructional tools for Exceptional Children’s (EC) teachers and improve instruction for the approximately 10,155 GCS students identified with a disability.

Teachers will be better able to target their instruction to a child’s individualized education plan, or IEP. The resource features content for all grades in reading, writing, math, speech, behavior, social and emotional learning, autism, transition, occupational therapy and alternate academic and life skills.

The two-year contract will cost $202,300 per year and will be paid using federal funds designed to support students with disabilities.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

