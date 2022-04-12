[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: April 12, 2022

Board Approves New Name for Middle College at N.C. A&T

School will now be called the A&T Four Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University

Greensboro, N.C. – The Middle College at N.C. A&T, an all-male high school on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University, will be renamed as the A&T Four Middle College<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=316718&MID=12328> at North Carolina A&T State University. The Board of Education approved the action at Tuesday’s meeting.

The name honors Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond, the A&T students who refused to give up their seats at the whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro.

The Facilities Naming Committee, which proposed the name at the March 8 board meeting, wrote, “The A&T Four’s heroic and selfless actions on February 1, 1960 were the impetus for the sit-in movement across the United States. Their actions forever changed the course of U.S. history.”

