Board Approves Naming of Southern High Agricultural Area

Location will honor former teacher and FFA Advisor Jay Terrell

Greensboro, N.C. – Southern High’s agriculture area will be named in honor of a former teacher and advisor whose legacy is still felt 15 years after his retirement.

On Thursday, the Board of Education voted in favor of naming the location, which includes four greenhouses and a barn, as the Jay Terrell Agricultural Complex.

Terrell was the agriculture teacher and Future Farmers of America (FFA) Advisor at Southern High for 30 years before retiring in 2004. He was also an assistant football coach and assistant baseball coach for 27 and 25 years, respectively.

His accolades include being named the 1996 National Association of Agricultural Educators Agriscience Teacher of the Year and serving as an advisor to both the State President and State Vice President of FFA.

Brian Owen, a Southern High graduate, wrote as part of the nomination<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/June%2027%202019/CONSENT%20Naming%20of%20Southern%20HS%20Agricultural%20Education%20Area%20First%20Reading.pdf>: “Mr. Terrell was much more than a teacher to many. He was and is the kind of teacher and person I would want my children to have guiding them every day. He poured every ounce of himself into the program and the kids he taught. That is a legacy that you want honored for a long time.”

The vote came after a 28-day period of public comment, during which no comments were received.

