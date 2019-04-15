

For Immediate Release: April 15, 2019

Board Approves Meeting Schedule for 2019-20

Three work sessions will take the place of traditional meetings

Greensboro, N.C. – The Board of Education approved its meeting schedule for the 2019-20 school year.

The approved schedule generally follows the traditional schedule of meetings on the second Tuesday and fourth Thursday of each month, with some exceptions. Three of the dates – Sept. 26, 2019, Jan. 23, 2020 and May 28, 2020 – have been converted to board work sessions. The schedule also includes two meetings focused on student assignment and four board retreats, which are full-day Saturday meetings.

The following meetings will be held in the High Point City Council Chambers, located at 211 S. Hamilton Street:

* Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

* Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 (work session)

* Tuesday, March 10, 2020

* Thursday, April 30, 2020

To view the approved meeting calendar, click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019-20%20BOE%20Meeting%20Schedule%20-%20updated%2004-15-19.pdf>.

