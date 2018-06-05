For Immediate Release: June 5, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Literacy Training for District Teachers

The measure is tied to strategic plan goals to improve literacy and increase growth

Greensboro, N.C. – In its meeting Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education approved two contracts that would provide more professional learning and job-embedded coaching to improve literacy instruction.

The contracts awarded to American Reading Company and The New Teacher Project total $2.5 million. The action is in line with two of the district’s strategic plan goals:

* Goal I, which is to increase the percentage of students reading proficiently by the end of third grade 53.4 percent to 63 percent.

* Goal III, which is to increase by 50 percent the number of schools exceeding growth. It is currently 32.5 percent.

The New Teacher Project will provide 16 hours of job-embedded professional learning for kindergarten, first and second grade teachers in all elementary schools. They will use Core Knowledge Language Arts materials, providing 16 hours of coaching per teacher. Services include model lessons, virtual coaching between scheduled visits and summer professional learning prior to the upcoming school year. The cost is $1,484,177 million, or $108.48 per student.

The American Reading Company will also provide 16 hours of coaching per teacher in grades 3-8 in elementary and middle schools. English I classrooms at participating schools are also included. Teachers will receive the same job-embedded professional learning services offered by The New Teacher Project. It will cost $1,048,600, or $30 per student. The reduced cost is due to summer training that was covered in the 2017-2018 contract.

Funding for both will be covered by Title II Professional Development funds and literacy funds designated for professional learning.

“With appropriate supports for teachers in place, including effective professional learning, curriculum resources can be one of the greatest levers for ongoing teacher development, equity and student success,” said Whitney Oakley, Interim Chief Academic Officer.

Studies show that reading ability in third grade is a strong predictor of future reading competency and the economic health of the larger community. In 2016, only 53 percent of third-grade students were reading on grade level. Members of the district’s curriculum task force felt a sense of urgency to implement a comprehensive curriculum, a feeling that was reinforced by the findings of the superintendent’s transition team.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

