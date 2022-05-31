[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: May 31, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Board Approves Katherine Johnson School Name

The K-8 school in the southwest area will named for African-American mathematician

Greensboro, N.C. – A planned K-8 school in Guilford County’s southwest area will be named in honor of NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.

The Guilford County Schools Board approved the name Katherine G. Johnson School for Science and Mathematics<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=11102&MID=12702> at its work session Tuesday, after a 30-minute public hearing and 30-day public comment period.

Johnson was an African-American mathematician whose calculations of orbital mechanics as a NASA employee were critical to the success of the first and subsequent U.S. manned spaceflights. The non-fiction book and film, “Hidden Figures,” is based on her work, along with that of her African-American female colleagues Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan, which proved critical to the success of launching astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The Southwest area K-8 school will have a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) component.

“I noticed a news story about NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins, who will be the first Black woman to spend several months in space about the ISS. The article mentioned that Dr. Watkins had attended the Sally Ride Elementary School enrichment program, where she realized at a very young age that she wanted to study the geology of other planets,” wrote Laura Gonzalez from Greensboro. “This example of the power of names resonated so strongly with me! When we give young people role models and permission to dream, there is no telling what they can achieve.”

