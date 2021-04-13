For Immediate Release: April 13, 2021

Board Approves Four Policies

Greensboro, N.C. – Four policies were approved by the Guilford County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday after a 30-day public comment period.

The policies are:

* 1725/4035/7236 – Title IX Sexual Harassment Prohibited Conduct and District Response<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254338&MID=8668> – This policy was developed in response to changes in federal Title IX legislation. The policy distinguishes sexual harassment as separate from other forms of discrimination, harassment, or bullying and provides for a stand-alone process to handle any violations. Previously, Title IX complaints were handled under Policy and Administrative Regulation 1710/4021/7230 – Prohibition Against Discrimination, Harassment, And Bullying<boardpolicyonline.com/bl/?b=guilford_new#&&hs=576520>.

* 3645 – Incarcerated Students<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254339&MID=8668> – “Policy 3645 – Incarcerated Students” reiterates the Board’s duty and obligation to educate incarcerated youth in cooperation with local detention centers.

* AFC – Emergency Closing/Shift to Remote Instruction<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254340&MID=8668> – The revision to policy AFC Emergency Closing/Shift to Remote Instruction adds in the option for the Superintendent to move to remote instruction when extreme weather conditions seriously impair or threaten to impair the learning process or the safety and well-being of pupils and employees. Unlike inclement weather days, remote learning days do not require make-up days later in the school year.

* JBCC – School Assignment<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=254341&MID=8668> – “Policy JBCC – School Assignment” revises the current policy to allow the Superintendent to make minor changes to school attendance boundaries in the instance of construction of new roads or new subdivisions within a school year.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all policies.

