[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 27, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves County’s Request on Use of Lottery Funds

$4.75 million will go toward debt reduction from school bonds

Greensboro, N.C. — At its meeting Thursday, the Guilford County Board of Education approved the Guilford County Board of County Commissioners’ request to use designated lottery funds to pay back school bond debt. The county commissioners’ approved the request in August, and it now goes to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for processing.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners made the decision several years ago to use lottery proceeds to pay down debt service on the voter-approved school bonds<www.gcsnc.com/Page/5540> of $457 million in order to reduce the county tax rate on property.

The county’s share of state lottery funds for this year is $4.75 million. The law allows the funds to be used toward school construction or to “retire indebtedness incurred for school construction projects.”

For more information about schools and the lottery, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/19754>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323