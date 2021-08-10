

For Immediate Release: Aug. 10, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Bond Projects to Move Forward

After interviews with a selection committee, architectural/engineering and construction management at risk firms have been selected

Greensboro, N.C. – After interviewing more than 20 architect/engineering (AE) and construction management (CM) at-risk firms, the Guilford County Board of Education is ready to move forward with the selection progress. The board authorized staff to negotiate contracts with the following firms, which were selected by a committee consisting of board members, central office staff, and the superintendent of schools.

The approved firms that GCS staff will be negotiating contracts with can be found in the chart below:

Project

A/E Firm

CM@Risk

Brooks Global Studies

Clark Nexsen/KEi Architects

Metcon

Claxton Elementary

SfL+a Architects

SAMET Corporation

Erwin Montessori

Andre Johnson Architects

N/A

Foust ES Robotics/Gaming

Gensler

Barnhill/Holt Brothers

Hampton/Peeler K-5 VPA

DLR Group

TA Loving/Callis/MEG

Kiser Middle

Goode Van Slyke

Metcon

Peck K-8 Expeditionary Learning

SHP

DA Everett/Christman

Southwest Area K-8 w/ STEM Ctr

DLR Group

TA Loving/Callis/MEG

Alternate

Vines Architecture

DA Everett/Christman

The contracts for these firms are part of the $300 million bond referendum that was approved by Guilford County voters last year.

The bond referendum will pay for construction of new school facilities, the improvement and expansion of existing school facilities, the installation of equipment and acquisition of land.

To learn more about the GCS bond, please visit www.gcsnc.com/Bond2020<www.gcsnc.com/Bond2020>

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and one of the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-8154