For Immediate Release: Oct. 10, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves Attendance Policy, Seeks Comment on Two Others

Policies on discipline, injury and loss prevention out for public comment

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education took action on three policies at its meeting on Thursday, approving one and submitting two more for public comment.

The school board approved policy 4400 – Attendance<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/October%2010%202019/ACTION%20Proposed%20Policy%20for%20Second%20Reading%20-%204400-Attendance.pdf>, which was originally submitted for public comment on Sept. 10. No comments were received. GCS kicked off an attendance campaign<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=105305&PageID=1>, “Be here to get there,” in September to tackle the more than 15 percent of GCS students who are considered chronically absent – that is, missing more than 10 percent of the school year, or about 18 days per year.

A revised JD – Student Discipline<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/October%2010%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20JD-Student%20Disciplin…> policy and proposed policy 4201/7271 – Injury and Loss Prevention<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/October%2010%202019/CONSENT%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20First%20Reading%20-%20Injury%20and%20Loss%20…> were presented to the board and will now be posted for a 30-day period of public comment. Comments may be emailed to gcscomments@gcsnc.com<mailto:gcscomments@gcsnc.com>, or mailed to: Office of the Superintendent, ATTN: Policy Comments, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro, NC 27401.

GCS is working with the North Carolina School Boards Association to review and update all of its policies.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.

