

For Immediate Release: June 17, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Approves ACES Fee Increase to $65 per Week

Fee increase will allow ACES staff to earn at least $15 per hour

Greensboro, N.C. – The Board of Education officially approved a $15 fee increase for the district’s ACES afterschool program, which will reopen this fall. The weekly rate will increase from $50 in 2019-20 to $65 in 2021-22. ACES did not operate during the 2020-21 school year.

The additional funds will cover the cost of a dedicated part-time custodian in each building and will ensure that all ACES staff earn at least $15 an hour. Families will also pay a rate of $20 per day if they choose to use ACES services on teacher workdays, up from $8, but will no longer pay a $50 deposit.

The ACES program is self-sustaining and does not receive funds through the GCS operating budget. The fees families pay provide the salaries of ACES employees and cover costs to sustain the program.

GCS will reopen ACES programs in schools with the strongest level of interest, then consider adding additional programs in January. Parents who are interested in registering their child for ACES are asked to complete this survey<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=H_vimqLeQ0yBlHYk_LuzDFAzILJsbj1LotcYmihfwElUMk1CTkowQUk0UUtPWTgyN1RaNk5GUDdCRSQlQCN0PWcu>.

