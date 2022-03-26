[C05732FA]

For Immediate Release: March 26, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Board Approves $2 Million Transfer to School Safety and Security Project

Additional $4.4 million requested from Board of County Commissioners

Greensboro, N.C. – The Board of Education approved the transfer of $2 million slated for improvements at Smith High to be moved to the School Safety and Security Improvements Project Ordinance.

The funds had been earmarked to expand the Smith High Signature Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering into a new building or add square footage to the current building. However, since Smith High is scheduled for a full renovation in the next phase of the master facilities plan<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/21472/MGT%20FCA%20%20Combined%20v12-%20Rev%2002092022.pdf>, the district will instead keep Smith High at its current footprint.

The district is still moving forward with significant work at Smith High, with plans to use a $2 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly specifically for the Signature Career Academy (SCA) programs. The grant will support a $1.5 million redesign and upfit of the Smith High SCA space. The school’s Career and Technical Education wing will receive cosmetic finishes, wayfinding signage, state-of-the-art equipment, software and look-in collaborative workspaces for the SCA staff and community.

The school board also approved a request to the Board of County Commissioners for an additional $4.4 million in two-thirds bonds for radio systems that can be used during emergencies to communicate with law enforcement and first responders, as well as internal use.

In 2018, the Board of County Commissioners authorized $10 million<www.google.com/url?client=internal-element-cse&cx=005124303210283971624:3ahgedelmi4&q=https://www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%2520Board%2520Meetings/September%252010%252…> for safety and security improvements in Guilford County Schools. Of that $10 million, $600,000 has been spent on a study to create the specifications included in the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the radio communications project.

