

For Immediate Release: May 12, 2020

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Appoints New Principals at Four GCS Schools

Leaders announced for Claxton Elementary, Christine Greene Education Center,

Eastern Middle and Doris Henderson Newcomers School

Greensboro, N.C. – At its meeting on Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education approved four principal appointments as recommended by Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras.

Kevin Thoma will become the new principal of Claxton Elementary. He is a familiar face at Claxton, having served as assistant principal since 2013. During that time, Claxton showed a decrease in the third-grade achievement gap for end-of-grade reading by 8.5%, an increase in the overall end-of-grade reading proficiency of 8.1% and an increase in the overall end-of-grade math proficiency by 1.7%.

Thoma also developed the “Rising Star” program, which provided support and an advocate in the school for 30 high-need students, and created the Claxton Research Team, made up of teacher leaders who implemented a “Genius Hour” for students to create passion projects. He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in education leadership, both from High Point University.

Folice Bailey was appointed the new principal of Christine Joyner Greene Education Center. Bailey has been an assistant principal at Page High since 2018 and before that was an assistant principal at Grimsley High from 2009 to 2017. In both high schools she served as the Exceptional Children Administrator, coordinating schedules and training to best serve students and encourage inclusivity with their non-disabled peers.

Bailey was principal at Montlieu Elementary from 2007 to 2009, during which time students showed significant growth in reading and math. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Lenoir-Rhyne College and a master’s degree in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Louis Galiotti was promoted from interim principal to principal of Doris Henderson Newcomer’s School. Before taking on that role, he has been an assistant principal at Western High since 2012 and led the school’s Instructional Leadership Team. He assisted in decreasing student office referrals and student suspensions by 35% and 20% respectively by implementing a new tiered system of support for students and their families.

Galiotti holds a bachelor’s degree in middle grades education from East Carolina University and master’s degrees in education and school administration from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Angela McNeill was promoted from interim principal to principal of Eastern Middle. She was an assistant principal there from 2013 to 2018 and also spent a year as assistant principal at Fairview Elementary. While at Eastern Middle, end-of-grade scores increased in all tested areas, and the school exceeded expected growth in 2016 and 2017.

McNeill was a math curriculum coach and a math teacher at Welborn Middle. She holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from High Point University.

These administrators will begin their new roles on July 1, 2020.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gcsnc.com%2F&data=02%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C79407275dd6940ec549d08d7e890bf0b%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb30c%7C0%7C0%7C63723358…>.

