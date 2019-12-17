For Immediate Release: Dec. 17, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Adopts Resolution Calling for Release of Civil Penalty Funds

Districts across the state are still owed nearly $730 million from 2008 court order

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools wants its share of more than $747.8 million in civil penalties collected by state agencies between 1996 and 2005. A 2008 court order states that the money, which comes from the Department of Revenue, the Department of Transportation, the University of North Carolina system and others, is owed to public school districts to be used for technology.

Since then, only $18.1 million has been distributed, or about 2.5 percent. The North Carolina School Boards Association has been advocating for the release of the remaining $729.7 million, citing the dire need for additional technology funding.

The resolution<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/December%2017%202019/ACTION%20Resolution%20on%20Civil%20Penalties.pdf> calls for the General Assembly to approve a multi-year plan to pay out the remaining funds during its January 2020 session. The resolution will now be sent to Guilford County’s legislative delegation, leadership in the N.C. House and Senate, senior Appropriations Chairs, as well as the Governor.

