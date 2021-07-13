

Blippi The Musical coming to Tanger Center this fall

Greensboro, N.C. – The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is excited to announce that children’s YouTube sensation Blippi is bringing ‘Blippi The Musical’ to the Tanger Center stage on September 12, 2021. Blippi The Musical brings the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing, and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale Friday, July 16, at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.

Blippi’s first tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world. He’s taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become one of the most popular YouTubers worldwide, with over 200 million views per month and billions in total across 139 countries and 7.4 million followers.

Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Stevin John does not appear in the live show. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character, he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets. In an interview with Billboard Magazine, Stevin John added, “I won’t be on the road, but I am obviously extremely involved with the whole process.”

Fans can visit blippithemusical.com now for tour dates, ticket information, and one-of-a-kind meet and greet packages.

####

Lauren Hill

Advertising Manager

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.