July 30, 2020

Bev Perdue, Education Leaders to Host July 30 Briefing on Closing North Carolina’s Digital Divide

U.S. Senate Considers Putting Funds in Next Stimulus

Bill for Laptops, Wi-Fi Hotspots for Students

Former North Carolina Governor Bev Perdue and state education leaders will hold a virtual press briefing Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m. EST to discuss how stimulus funding from Congress could address the state’s digital divide and improve students’ ability to join online classes during the pandemic and speed the economic recovery.

The briefing will last 30 minutes, which includes a 15-minute Q&A session with Perdue, now the Managing Director at Perdue Strategy and Founder of digiLEARN; North Carolina State Senator Deanna Ballard, Co-Chair of the Senate Education and Education Appropriations Committees; and Dr. Sharon Contreras, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools. Reporters may join the briefing by phone or video.

In North Carolina, 30% of students in grades K-12 don’t have adequate access to the internet, according to a recent report from Common Sense Media and Boston Consulting Group, Closing the K–12 Digital Divide in the Age of Distance Learning<www.commonsensemedia.org/sites/default/files/uploads/pdfs/common_sense_media_report_final_7_1_3pm_web.pdf>. Without such access, it is nearly impossible for them to join their online classes and complete assignments.

Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina public school students will return to school in August, and K-12 public schools will reopen under a “moderate social distancing” plan that limits how many people can be on campus, which will force students to engage in a mix of in-person and online learning.

For the portion of schooling that is online, students will still need the proper technology and access to fully participate. Without those devices and technology, the academic slide from this past school year will become even more pronounced for the most vulnerable students.

Investments in high speed internet and laptops would also help the state’s economy. Parents could better recover from the economic collapse by searching and applying online for new jobs, submitting forms for government assistance and taking online training to gain skills for their next job.

In May, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which includes $1.5 billion for schools and libraries to purchase devices such as tablets, laptops or WiFi hotspots for students. However, the U.S. Senate has not voted on the legislation. Advocates are urging the U.S. Senate to increase related funding to $4 billion, which would help the nation come closer to bridging the digital divide.

WHAT: Virtual press briefing to discuss the need for more laptops, Wi-Fi hotspots and high speed internet connections in North Carolina, and urge the U.S. Senate to include dedicated funding in the next COVID-19 stimulus bill.

WHEN: Thursday, July 30

10 a.m. EST

Join by phone:

(646) 876-9923; Webinar ID: 91223257448#

Join by video:

Zoom Link: gcsnc.zoom.us/j/91223257448

Meeting ID: 912 2325 7448

WHO: Bev Perdue, Former Governor of North Carolina, Managing Director at Perdue Strategy and Founder of digiLEARN

Deanna Ballard, Co-Chair, North Carolina Senate Education and Education Appropriations Committees

Dr. Sharon Contreras, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools

