Bender’s Tavern Robbery-Reward Increase

On Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:11am an armed subject robbed Bender’s Tavern located at 4517 W Market St. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. In addition to the Crime Stoppers cash reward, Bender’s Tavern has posted an additional $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information please call 336-373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit your tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org> All three ways are 100% anonymous!

