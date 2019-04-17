Bender’s Tavern Robbery, January 24th – Additional $500 Reward

Posted By: Greensboro 101 April 17, 2019 1:43 pm

On Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 11:11am an armed subject robbed Bender’s Tavern located at 4517 W Market St. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. In addition to the Crime Stoppers cash reward, Bender’s Tavern has posted an additional $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

Anyone with information please call 336-373-1000 or text keyword Badboyz to 274637 or submit your tip online at www.ggcrimestop.org<www.ggcrimestop.org> All three ways are 100% anonymous!

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator
City of Greensboro, Police Department
1106 Maple St.
Greensboro, NC 27405
Office: 336-574-4020 Cell: 336-430-6301
stacey.finch@greensboro-nc.gov

