Barricaded Subject Swiftcreek Court 05272022

CITY OF GREENSBORO

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BARRICADED SUBJECT SURRENDERS

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2022) – At 6:35 pm the Greensboro Police Department was able to peacefully conclude an incident in the area of Swiftcreek Court involving a subject experiencing a mental health crisis. After approximately 90 minutes of negotiations with the subject, officers were able to end the incident peacefully.

During the incident the Greensboro Police Department used a portion of nearby Pilot Elementary School`s parking lot for vehicle parking and planning. At no time did this incident involve the school and there was no danger to the school, students or staff throughout the course of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

