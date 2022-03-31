Barricaded Subject Surrenders Lowdermilk Street 03312022

“Partnering to Make Greensboro Safe For All People”
BARRICADED SUBJECT SURRENDERS
GREENSBORO, NC (March 31, 2022) – At 12:50 pm the Greensboro Police Department, was able to peacefully conclude the incident at 409 B Lowdermilk Street. The individual involved, Termaine M. James, 38 years old, peacefully surrendered to officers ending the nearly 5 hour ordeal. The Greensboro Police Department is completing its criminal investigation and will make the appropriate criminal charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com<www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1019> to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
