[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Sept. 19, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Band Director with an Ear for Education Named GCS Teacher of the Year

GCS names Tammy White Teacher of the Year, Ron Luciano Principal of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. – “My passion for teaching is embedded in every fiber of my being,” wrote Tammy White, GCS’ Teacher of the Year.

White, who has been in education for 25 years was announced as the winner. She has been at the same school, Kiser Middle, as band director for 18 years.

Self-described as a “wise-cracking teacher who uses humor to engage,” White insists you can have the most creative lesson plan, but if those students don’t believe you care about them, they will never truly comprehend.

White began her education career as an ACES director, and had various stints as a tutor, orchestra director, and even a principal intern. However, she knew her heart was in music, and helping children find their love for it.

Tammy White reiterated her determination to connect with students in her acceptance speech.

“There are infinite possibilities in what is achievable once you get a child to know that you care for them,” said White.

Roy Luciano, the principal at Jones Elementary, is the Principal of the Year.

Under Luciano’s tutelage, Jones Elementary has seen unprecedented EVAAS growth. In 2018, for the first time since at least 2010, Jones Elementary not only met expected growth, they exceeded expected growth.

Jones’ students wrote letters of recommendation with one student saying Luciano is a “fair principal, caring for the welfare of his students and the community,” and also “I just hope the principal at Kiser is as great as him.”

In Luciano’s acceptance speech he had a message for all educators.

“To all the educators in the room, you are the light. You are the light that pushes back the darkness. Don’t ever forget that,” said Luciano.

A number of GCS schools were recognized for academic achievement, graduation rates and kindness initiatives at the Celebration of Excellence, which was held at Grimsley High.

The exciting event featured a school spirit competition and performances from the Southwest High drumline, and a ukulele rock band from Gibsonville Elementary.

Several teachers and principals were recognized during the program, including the Rookie Teacher of the Year and Mentor of the Year.

These teachers and principals also received top honors:

* Loretta Rowland-Kitley, Middle College at GTCC Jamestown, Secondary Principal of the Year

* Lindsey Nail, Jesse Wharton Elementary, Elementary Teacher of the Year

* Liliana Jordanov, Middle College at NC A&T, High School Teacher of the Year

* Lauren Jackson, Herbin-Metz Education Center, GCS Mentor of the Year

* Kavaughn Brown, Mendenhall Middle, GCS Rookie Techer of the Year

Chris Scott from Monticello Brown Summit Elementary, Erik Naglee from Page High and Arlisa Armond from Southwest Middle were also Principal of the Year finalists.

Grace Keener-Jones from Eastern High, Coshenda Clark from Johnson Street Elementary, and Ricardo Bernal from Swann Middle were also Teacher of the Year finalists.

GCS’ Celebration of Excellence was sponsored by Guilford Education Alliance, Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Lenovo, Lincoln Financial Group and Strawbridge Studios.

Note: Teachers and principals are available for interviews Friday, Sept. 21. Please contact the media line at (336) 574-5730 to coordinate times and locations.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323