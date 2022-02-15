FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASETUESDAY, February 15, 2021

“BABY SHARK LIVE!: 2022 SPLASH TOUR” TO SWIM ACROSS NORTH AMERICA WITH SPECIAL STOP IN GREENSBORO, N.C.

[A picture containing text Description automatically generated]

THE SMASH HIT SHOW WILL PLAY TANGER CENTER on MAY 12

Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 – Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the fully immersive concert experience, will continue to splash across North America beginning in February 2022. The hit show will tour selected markets including Greensboro on May 12. For tickets and additional information, visit TangerCenter.com.

“We’re excited to start 2022 on a great note for families by bringing Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour to stages all over the country,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re proud to continue to provide memorable, unique experiences that all family members can share in together while also upholding our priority to keep everyone safe by working with venue and health officials in every city.”

The inaugural tour of Baby Shark Live! launched in the Fall of 2019 and played to sellout crowds across the country with record breaking attendance in cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. The show was a favorite of both celebrities and press, including The New York Times, New Yorker, LA Times, CNN, TODAY Show, Good Morning America and more.

The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral sensation, Baby Shark. With the iconic songs and dances, fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana and of course, Baby Shark!

Baby Shark, Pinkfong’s global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 and became the only RIAA Diamond certified children’s single. The song became an anthem for the Washington Nationals during the 2019 season and persisted through their World Series win. The Baby Shark Dance video has over 9.6 billion views, making it the most viewed video in the history of YouTube. Nickelodeon is now airing Baby Shark’s Big Show!, a preschool television series starring the mega-popular Baby Shark.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Baby Shark Live! tour producers and venue management teams continue to work diligently on localized plans to ensure the safety of all audience members, touring personnel, and venue staff. Visit TangerCenter.com/PatronHealth<www.tangercenter.com/plan-your-visit/patronhealth> for more information.

Fans can visit babysharklive.com<babysharklive.com/> now for tour dates and ticket information. Follow Baby Shark Live! on social media for pre-sale access for newly announced cities and exclusive tour content.

Follow Baby Shark Live!:

Official Website: www.babysharklive.com<www.babysharklive.com/>

Facebook: @babysharklivetour<www.facebook.com/babysharklivetour>

Twitter: @babysharktour

Instagram: @babysharklivetour<www.instagram.com/babysharklivetour>

Follow Pinkfong:

Official Website: www.pinkfong.com/en<www.pinkfong.com/en>

YouTube: www.youtube.com/pinkfong

Facebook: @pinkfong.official

Twitter: @pinkfong

Instagram: @pinkfong.official

Follow Round Room Live:

Official Website: www.roundroomlive.com<www.roundroomlive.com>

Facebook: @roundroomlive

Twitter: @roundroomlive

Instagram: @roundroomlive

About Pinkfong:

Pinkfong is a global entertainment brand that creates award-winning kids’ content for families around the world. Pinkfong has over 5,000 songs and stories within its vast library of children’s content, which can be accessed on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on YouTube and Amazon Video. Pinkfong’s accolades include the YouTube’s Custom Creator Award, Amazon Video Direct Star, and Google Play’s Best Family App of 2014-2017. Visit the Pinkfong website<business.pinkfong.com/en/>, subscribe to its YouTube<www.youtube.com/pinkfong> channel, or follow the company on Facebook<www.facebook.com/pinkfong.official/>, Instagram<www.instagram.com/pinkfong.official/> and Twitter for more information .

About Round Room Live, an Entertainment One company:

Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of live entertainment, that specializes in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. Round Room’s Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free – set to launch in Los Angeles in January 2022. In February 2018, Entertainment One acquired a majority position in Round Room Live. Entertainment One is now a division of Hasbro.

####

Jessica Aguirre

Advertising Specialist

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>