August 6th Work Session

Good morning – attached please find the notice of the City Council work session scheduled for August 6th. Thank you.
Betsey Richardson, MMC, NCCMC, NCCP
City Clerk
City Clerk’s Office
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-2397 Fax: 336.574-4003
P.O. Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.