August 2nd Work Session and Regular Meeting Agenda’s posted

Please note that the August 2nd regular meeting agenda has been reposted to update the resolution for 2021-172.

Angela Lord, CMC, NCCMC

City Clerk

City Clerk’s Office

300 W Washington Street

P O Box 3136

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

Office: 336-373-2396

Fax: 336-574-4003

angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:angela.lord@greensboro-nc.gov>

Please note the work session and regular City Council meeting agendas have been posted in e-Scribe.

www.greensboro-nc.gov/government/city-council/council-meetings

The Work Session will be a virtual meeting at 1 p.m.

The Regular City Council meeting will take place in the Council Chamber at 5:30 p.m.

