Attempt to locate wanted person Marque Cameron.

[Attempt to locate the above pictured subject.] [This information is current and correct as of the time of this publication. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Crime Stoppers pays rewards out once a month for new information that leads to an arrest. ALL CALLS TO CRIME STOPPERS ARE COMPLETELY ANONYMOUS GREENSBORO/GUILFORD CRIME STOPPERS WILL PAY A CASH REWARD OF UP TO $2,000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OR INDICTMENT OF THE INDIVIDUAL(S) RESPONSIBLE Crime]

[If you know the location of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the keyword badboyz and then your tip to 274637.][MARQUE CAMERON STIMPSON]

Jimeshia Latoya Neal

Assistant Coordinator

Greensboro Guilford Crime Stoppers

1106 Maple Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

336-574-4021

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

A MIME attachment of type was removed here

by a drop-attachments-by-name filter rule on the host .

A MIME attachment of type was removed here

by a drop-attachments-by-name filter rule on the host .

A MIME attachment of type was removed here

by a drop-attachments-by-name filter rule on the host .