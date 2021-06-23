Attempt to Locate: Missing Person Tyrone Singleton

On June 17, 2021, Tyrone Singleton was reported missing in Greensboro. Mr. Singleton operates a gold 2014 Hyundai Sonata bearing NC license plate EKK-6418. Tyrone is described as 5’8″, 200 lbs., medium build, brown skin, bald, and brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact:

Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.

Stacey Finch, Crime Stoppers Coordinator

City of Greensboro, Police Department

Investigative Bureau, Criminal Investigations Division

1106 Maple St.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Office: (336) 574-4020

Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Stacey.Finch@greensboro-nc.gov>

www.ggcrimestoppers.com<www.ggcrimestoppers.com>

