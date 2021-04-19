Attempt to Locate: Missing Person Najai Vazquez

On April 14, 2021, Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her residence in Greensboro. She is described as 5’7, 130lbs with shoulder length black hair, light skin, and thin build. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact: Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or Send us an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.

