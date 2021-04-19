Attempt to Locate: Missing Person Emma Miller

Posted By: Greensboro 101 April 19, 2021 3:52 pm

On 04/18/21, Emma Miller, age 17, was traveling with family from New York to Florida and had stopped in Greensboro at the home of a relative. She was reported missing shortly after arriving in Greensboro. Emma is described as 5’1, 100 lbs., slim build, short brownish-blonde hair, pierced ears, and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact: Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or send us an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.

Thank you.

