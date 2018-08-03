asslt08032018

At 2210 hours 08/03/2018 the Greensboro Police Department responded to 2200 Phillips Avenue at Kim’s Food Mart on aggravated assault. Upon arrival officers found one male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. Suspect information is still being developed and this investigation is ongoing.

