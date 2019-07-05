asslt07052019

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ronald Glenn

Aggravated Assault

GREENSBORO, NC (July 5, 2019) – On 7.05.2019 at 5:58 p.m. – Police responded to the 1500 block of Textile Drive in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS. The victim is listed in stable condition.

No suspect information was available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

