Artificial Intelligence Software Now Available in Greensboro to Verify Luxury Handbags

Reports show one in six shoppers is tricked into purchasing a counterfeit luxury item but artificial intelligence technology can help identify these dupes of luxury handbags for shoppers right here at National Pawn Raleigh this Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

National Pawn in Greensboro is one of the first in the area to use this technology called Entrupy. Entrupy technology uses artificial intelligence to take a few photos from details on a handbag and compare them with thousands of stored database photos. The software is 99.1% accurate and delivers results in mere minutes. This location buys and sells luxury handbags, and will now be able to offer this service to customers.

The free community event will feature free authentication and certificates, as well as the option to sell authentic bags for cash on the spot. More information about this free community event can be found in the event page. National Pawn Greensboro is located at 2320 Battleground Ave., Greensboro, NC 27408.