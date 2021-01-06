Arson Investigation 3300 block Beck Street 010621O

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

BECK STREET IS NOW BACK OPEN FOR TRAFFIC *****************************************

Traffic Advisory and Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2021) – Police and Fire are currently on scene in the 3300 block of Beck Street working a fire of an apartment building. The fire appears to be intentionally set, and a suspect is in custody. No injuries resulted, and traffic in the 3300 block of Beck Street is closed in the meantime.

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.